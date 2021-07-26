Calvin Klein Men's Blocked Micro-Stripe Dress Socks 4-Pack for $5

At just over a buck for each pair, it's a great price on name brand socks. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Navy/Denim/Stonewash or Denim/Navy/Stonewash at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
Find men's boxer briefs from $4, women's boy shorts and briefs from $5, men's briefs from $7, and socks from $8. Plus, you'll bag free shipping on orders over $23.75 via coupon code "DEALNEWS24". Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free over $23.75 with the above code.
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cool Boxer Brief for $3.99 ($14 off).
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (White/Grey/Black pictured)
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Shop over 400 items, including socks, gift boxes, boxers, tights, and more. Shop Now at Happy Socks
- Pictured is the Sunflower Sock for $7 ($7 off).
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $4.99.
You'd pay $11 more to have it shipped from PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in size 10-13.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
Save on shorts, pants, hoodies, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the adidas Men's PrimeBlue for the Oceans Graphic T-Shirt for $18.75 ($6 off).
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
Coupon code "HOME" bags a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
