Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Calvin Klein Lock Leather Bucket Bag
$49 $198
pickup

That's a low by at least $40. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Search for "9900502" to find the fringe option for only $58.96 ($127 off)
Features
  • in Poppy/Silver
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Macy's Calvin Klein
Women's Leather Staff Pick Valentine's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register