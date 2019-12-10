Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Straight-Fit Prairie Jeans
$21 $30
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Use code "FRIEND" to drop the price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
  • available in Prairie Blue in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x32
  • Expires 12/10/2019
