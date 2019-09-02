Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans in Ruby Blue for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $63 off and the second lowest price we've seen, although we saw them for $8 less last month in a different color. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Slim Fit Jeans in White for $11.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $97 off list and a great price for a pair of men's jeans. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Lee Jeans Men's Relaxed-Fit Stretch Jeans in several colors (Kramer pictured) for $29.99. Apply coupon code "LABORDAY" to drop it to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the The North Face Men's Patch Zip Hoodie in Black or Red for $45. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $65 or more.
Update: Shipping is now free over $75, so opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stripe Sport Coat in Blue for $79.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $63.99. With free shipping, that's $286 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Solid Dress Pants in several colors (Medium Grey pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $65 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Steam pictured) for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Stretch Skinny-Fit Dress Pants in several colors (Navy pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
