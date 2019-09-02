Macy's offers the The North Face Men's Patch Zip Hoodie in Black or Red for $45. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $65 or more.



Update: Shipping is now free over $75, so opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now