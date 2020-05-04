Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Calvin Klein Janae Orchid Logo Print Satchel
$125 $198
free shipping

That's a very strong deal on a handbag still at list price elsewhere, from a major retailer and at just the right time for Mother's Day. It's the lowest we could find by $73. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • To bag this deal, use the code "FORYOU".
Features
  • Measures 11x8.5x4.5"
  • 1 interior zip pocket & 2 slip pockets
  • Zip closure
  • PVC construction
  • Code "FORYOU"
