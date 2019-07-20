New
Macy's · 11 mins ago
Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote
$63 $158
free shipping

Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote in Metallic Buckwheat/Silver for $63.03 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find for this bag in any color now by $56. Buy Now

Features
  • 14" double handles
  • one interior zip pocket and four slip pockets
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Handbags Macy's Calvin Klein
Women's Leather
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register