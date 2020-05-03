Open Offer in New Tab
Nordstrom · 45 mins ago
Calvin Klein Cotton Blend Socks 3-Pack
$8 $25
free shipping

It's $11 under the best price we could find for a similar 3-pack of Calvin Klein cotton socks. Buy Now at Nordstrom

  • They're available in Black (pictured) or Navy.
  • cotton / polyester / nylon / spandex
