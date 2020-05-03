Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $11 under the best price we could find for a similar 3-pack of Calvin Klein cotton socks.
Update: The price has increased to $10. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Remind yourself, and count down the time to when we'll all be back in the city. It's a great price for a Calvin Klein watch, and a price low by $5. Buy Now at Ashford
Grab a free face cover with a product of your choice via coupon code "COVERUP" for a savings of $7.99. Snag a bag of Salty Siren or White Russian or build a sample pack. Shop Now
Shop a variety of handbags and wallets from designers like Burberry, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Shop hundreds of men's and women's watches. Prices start at $59.99 after the applicable coupons listed below. Shop Now at Jomashop
You'd pay nearly twice this elsewhere. Buy Now at Hanes
It's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
It's $35 off and a strong price for a men's leather belt. Buy Now at Nordstrom
It's $30 under what Charm It! charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Save on styles from Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and more during Nordstrom's Spring Sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Save on underwear, bras, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $7 under last week's mention, $252 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $153 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
