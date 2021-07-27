Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12" Everyday Pan w/ Lid for $66
Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12" Everyday Pan w/ Lid
$66 $190
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • Safe for use with nylon, coated or wooden utensils
  • Dishwasher safe and oven safe to 500ºF
  • Not suitable for induction cooktops
