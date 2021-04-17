New
QVC · 51 mins ago
$99 $269
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find today by $81, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at QVC
Features
- 11 preset cooking functions
- includes baking pan, pizza pan, dehydrator rack, & wire rack
- extra large capacity
- built-in interior light
Details
Comments
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 5 days ago
Mulli 8.45-oz. Electric Mini Food Chopper
$13 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QZ4SVGEK" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Mulli Store via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
Features
- 22W motor
- USB-C rechargeable
- 3 stainless steel blades
- Model: S01
Macy's · 3 days ago
Cuisinart Small Appliances at Macy's
up to 45% off + extra 10% off
free shipping
Shop discounted toaster ovens, mixers, waffle makers, and other small appliances. Plus, save extra with coupon code "SAVE". Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Cuisinart GR-5B Griddler Five for $89.99 after coupon (low by $10).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vitamix 2L FC-50 FoodCycler
$300 $400
free shipping
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4-8 hour processing time
- carbon filter lid
- bucket is dishwasher safe
- Model: 068051
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Small Appliance Special Buy of the Week at Home Depot
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 15 small appliances from Black + Decker, Nostalgia, Brentwood Appliances, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Magic Chef 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker w/ Sous Vide for $64.99 ($35 off).
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Select by Calphalon 5-Quart Stainless Steel Dutch Oven
$53 $58
free shipping
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- dishwasher safe
- oven safe to 400°
- comfort-grip handles
- Model: 2067143
