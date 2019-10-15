Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. (For further comparison, it's $80 less than a similar set we saw on Prime Day.) Buy Now at Macy's
That's $10 under our September mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also currently a low by $120.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
Protect your wine and your pockets with a buck under what other merchants charge. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find now by $10 and the lowest price we've seen. ( It's also a buck under last month's mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
Save a buck on this kitchen novelty. Buy Now at Amazon
Over half off big-name brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's $76 off list and a very strong price for such a pair of Lauren Ralph Lauren pants in general. Buy Now at Macy's
It's a low by $39 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $37, and $10 under our mention from last month. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $116 or more). Buy Now at eBay
