Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Calphalon Perfect-Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker in Dark Stainless Steel for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $30.) Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $60.) Buy Now
Target offers the Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59.95 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $25.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $31.) Buy Now
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Originals Yung-96 Chasm Shoes in Core Black or Crystal White for $50. In-cart that falls to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
