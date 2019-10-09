New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Calphalon Perfect-Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker
$40 $160
free shipping

That's $10 under our September mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also currently a low by $120.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • programmable LCD display
  • timer w/ delayed brewing
  • 10-cup glass carafe
  • Model: BVCLDCG1
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Calphalon
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register