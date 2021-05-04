Calphalon Classic 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $170

Applying coupon code "MOM" saves a total of $170 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8" and 10" fry pans
- 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart covered saucepans
- 3-quart covered saute pan
- 6-quart covered stockpot
Coupon code "MOM" cuts this to $12 under what other major retailers charge. Buy Now at Macy's
- 5-quart Dutch oven
- 10" everything pan
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
Apply code "MOM" to save $49 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
- non-stick interior
- chrome-plated handles
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and induction cooktops on low to medium heat
- oven-safe to 300°
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's
- removable crumb tray w/ reminder
- measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
- exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
- 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
- Model: R180
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Coupon code "MOM" cuts the jacket to $44.99 ($405 off) and the pants to $30 ($160 off). That's a complete wool blend suit for just $74.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in Light Blue Windowpane.
