6-quart stock pot with cover

3-quart sauté pan with cover

1-, 3-, and 4-quart sauce pans with covers

8", 10", and 12" omelette pans (12" with cover)

Macy's offers the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set bundled with the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 12" All-Purpose Pan for $299.99. (The pan is added automatically in-cart.) Apply coupon code "HOME" to cut it to. With, that's $134 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Deal ends February 17. The set includes: