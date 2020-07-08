Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
Save $4 on this specialized camera and editing app. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The product page mentions a subscription, but it's not clear whether this is required or extra.
- automatic background blur
- portrait lighting mode
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
$2.33 per mask, shipped, is a pretty great price for reusable masks right now. Buy Now
- Available in Black or White.
- May take 4 to 5 business days to ship.
- 100% cotton
- machine washable
- Antimicrobial finish
Still baking? Set the sourdough starter aside and sweeten things up with a wealth of recipes from Hershey's, in addition to many free (and sweet) activity ideas. Shop Now
- recipes, activities, and movie night ideas
Sign In or Register