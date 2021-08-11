Calm Strips Back to School Sale: for $9.99 or 3 for $25
Calm Strips · 1 hr ago
Calm Strips Back to School Sale
$9.99 or 3 for $25

Stock up on your favorite designs and save $12 on 3 with coupon code "3FOR25". Buy Now at Calm Strips

  • Save 30% off classroom and school packs with code "CLASS30".
  • Posted by Sandy.
  • Why does she love this deal? "My teenage daughter has ADHD and loves all kinds of fidget toys. These strips are a simple calming technique she can use at school when she's feeling overwhelmed."
