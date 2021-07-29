Calm "Calm Together" Content: free

Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Try out this camping app for iOS or Android and no cost for three months. Shop Now
- The membership renews at $35.99/year after the trial period unless canceled.
- camping road trip planning
- find free camping
- no cell service required
- discounts at over 1,000 campgrounds & 30% off select outdoor brands
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 when you present this printable coupon. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Sign up for Popeyes Rewards and get a free chicken sandwich with your first purchase of $10 or more, or a free small drink when a friend refers you to play the Popeyes Summer Road Trip (code will be sent). Shop Now
- Restrictions apply.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
