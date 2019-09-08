Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Callaway Back Logo Structured Hat in White or Black for $9.99. Plus, coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13 outside of other Proozy storefronts. Buy Now
Amazon continues to discount a selection of men's clearance watches to under $25. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Discounted brands include Casio, Timex, and US Polo Assn. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 28% off a range of men's and women's Rolex watches. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. All of these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories, with prices starting at $89.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping if it doesn't already apply. Even better, extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's MPH Chainlink Sunglasses in several colors (Matte Steel/Ice Iridium pictured) for $56. Coupon code "DN55" cuts that to $55. With free shipping, that's $11 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $33.) Buy Now
That's $5 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
