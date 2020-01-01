Open Offer in New Tab
Call of Duty: Warzone for PC, Xbox One, & PS4
free

Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home.

  • You can download it from your respective console's digital storefront or if you're on PC, from Battle.net.
