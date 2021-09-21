New
Up to 50% off
Save on 20 games, bundles, and DLCs. Shop Now at Steam
- Pictured is Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for $29.99 ($30 off).
- Call of Duty: WWII, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Zombies Chronicles, Call of Duty: Ghosts, and more
Steam · 1 mo ago
Quake II RTX for PC
Free
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution. Shop Now at Steam
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
- rated M Mature 17+
Amazon · 2 wks ago
PC Games w/ Prime
free w/ Prime
Prime members get these seven games for free – you'd spend around $50 on them sold separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
- Knockout City redeems on Origin.
- includes the widely-beloved adventure Sam & Max Hit The Road, the well-reviewed multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City, and more
Steam · 3 days ago
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition for PC
Free
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Shop Now at Steam
- Titan Quest and Titan Quest Immortal Throne in one game
Epic Games Store · 4 days ago
Tharsis for PC (Epic Games)
free
A mysterious signal originating from the Tharsis region of Mars set this crew on a frantic mission. Who sent it? And why? Impossible questions, but in them lie the key to humanity's survival. Download this game for free. You'll pay around $15 for it elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- download
Steam · 3 days ago
Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition for PC and Mac
Free
That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Steam
- original Jagged Alliance plus the add-on Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
