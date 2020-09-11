New
Green Man Gaming · 41 mins ago
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PC (Battle.Net)
preorders for $55 $60

It's $5 off the list price and the first discount the game has received. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming

Features
  • early access to the Open Beta starting October 15th
  • Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone
