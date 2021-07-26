California Wine Sale at Wine.com: Up to 40% off
New
Wine.com · 34 mins ago
California Wine Sale at Wine.com
up to 40% off
shipping varies

Sip a favorite wine, or try a new one from the California collection. Choose from varietals including pinot noir, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, moscato, and more, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Wine.com

Tips
  • Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
  • Some states are ineligible for shipping.
  • Pictured is the Guenoc California Petite Sirah 2018 for $8.99.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor Wine.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register