Walmart offers the Calico Critters Baby Discovery Forest Playset for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $24 off and tied with last week's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members
- forest measures 8.5" x 8" x 9"
- critters sold separately
- includes acorn carousel, leaf seesaw, basket swing, movable slide, tree stump with flipping toy and berry pie, mushroom steps, and 8 decorative flowers
- Model: CC1445
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart offers the KidKraft Sun Bistro Wooden Playset for $229 with free shipping. That's a $221 drop from our mention a month ago, $321 off list, and a very low price for such a playset. Buy Now
- high-rail wave slide
- rock climbing wall
- elevated clubhouse with vinyl chalkboard tarp
- cafe window with serving ledge and play kitchen set
- shaded sandbox
- 2 belt swings
- Model: F24150
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
