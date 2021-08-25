CaliCapelli Shine Detangling Hairbrush Preorder w/ Pro-Series 1" Flat Iron: for $40 shipped

CaliCapelli · 58 mins ago
$40 shipped
Add the detangling brush to the cart to get the flat iron added for no cost. With $29.99 for shipping, that works out to $250 off the list price. Buy Now at CaliCapelli
- The offer applies in cart automatically, or apply coupon code "LABOR20".
- The order will ship October 1.
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Remington 18-Piece Vacuum Haircut Kit
$25 $44
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we've seen and a low now by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removable blade system
- vacuum collects up to 90% of trimmed hairs
- includes 6 length-altering combs, barber scissors, & a convenient storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
Amazon · 2 wks ago
TopWigy 28" Wavy Silver Grey Wig
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off by applying coupon code "SAL6ZP8H". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey at this price.
- The Wine Red drops to $10.49 with the same code.
- Sold by Xingoukeji via Amazon.
Features
- ombre style
- synthetic
- heat resistant
- elastic breathable rosette mesh and adjustable straps
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Furiden Straightening Brush
$18 $46
free shipping
Use coupon code "60RW928I" for 60% off and a low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Furiden via Amazon.
Features
- heats up to 430°F
- ionic technology
- ceramic coating
- Model: LM-410
1 wk ago
L'Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss In-Shower Toning Gloss
free sample
free shipping
Click "Claim Your Sample" and register to receive your free sample. Shop Now
Features
- suitable for all hair types and textures, color-treated or natural hair
- free of ammonia, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and mineral oils
- coconut oil infused deep conditioning base
- vegan, color, and keratin safe
