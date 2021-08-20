CaliCapelli Pro-Series 1" Flat Iron for $39
CaliCapelli · 53 mins ago
CaliCapelli Pro-Series 1" Flat Iron
$39 $265
free shipping

Apply coupon code "OMGDEAL" to save $226. Buy Now at CaliCapelli

  • Available for this price in Pink, Mint, or Purple. (View other colors using the Shop menu at the top, under Hot Tools.)
  • The Leopard option is $49 after the code.
Features
  • 3-in-1 styling tool, up 450°F hot.
  • Titanium Gold floating plates.
  • Negative ion + infrared technology.
