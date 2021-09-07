CaliCapelli · 1 hr ago
$29 $265
free shipping
Coupon code "PUMKIN" takes $236 off for $10 less than we saw it three weeks ago. Buy Now at CaliCapelli
Tips
- Available for this price in Pink, Mint, or Purple. (View other colors using the Shop menu at the top, under Hot Tools.)
- The Leopard option is $38.99 after the code.
Features
- 310°F to 450°F adjustable temperature
- titanium floating plates
- negative ions
- dual voltage
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Furiden Straightening Brush
$18 $46
free shipping
Use coupon code "60RW928I" for 60% off and a low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Furiden via Amazon.
Features
- heats up to 430°F
- ionic technology
- ceramic coating
- Model: LM-410
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Geelook Clip-In Hair Extension 7-Pack
from $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9VH2VE6D" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors and lengths.
- Sold by Geelook via Amazon.
Features
- 100% Remy human hair
Amazon · 4 days ago
Ciicii 11-Piece Cordless Professional Hair Trimmer Set
$23 $47
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QWCHKGKB" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ciicii Office via Amazon.
Features
- 5 speeds
- 4 adjustable cutting lengths
- 24-teeth detachable tungsten steel cutter head
- includes scissors, cutter comb, 6 guide combs, USB charging cable, & cleaning brush
- Model: C2020
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Qarwayoc Seamless Hair Band 50-Pack
$6.99
free shipping w/ Prime
At $0.14 each, it's a great deal for these durable hair ties. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by New Spring via Amazon.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I have super thick and long hair. These hair ties hold my hair while not damaging it."
Features
- 2" diameter
- doesn't snag or pull hair
CaliCapelli · 1 wk ago
CaliCapelli Shine Detangling Hairbrush Preorder w/ Pro-Series 1" Flat Iron
$40 shipped
Add the detangling brush to the cart to get the flat iron added for no cost. With $29.99 for shipping, that works out to $250 off the list price. Buy Now at CaliCapelli
Tips
- The offer applies in cart automatically, or apply coupon code "LABOR20".
- The order will ship October 1.
Sign In or Register