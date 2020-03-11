Open Offer in New Tab
CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock
$200 $280
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Can drive a 5K monitor
  • 85W power delivery
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 Ports
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Port
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 5 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports
  • DisplayPort 1.2
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • S/PDIF audio
  • 3.5mm audio
  • Model: TS3PLUS-US07-SG
