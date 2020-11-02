Caesars Entertainment · 17 hrs ago
20% off
Use coupon code "SEMI20" to save 20% on hotel stays in Las Vegas through August 31, 2021. Properties include Bally's Las Vegas, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, LINQ Hotel + Experience, Paris Las Vegas, and more. Shop Now at Caesars Entertainment
Tips
- Book this travel deal by November 2, 2020, for stays through August 31, 2021.
- Must be 21 or older to book.
Details
Comments
Travelzoo · 1 wk ago
4-Star Laguna Beach Surf & Sand Resort through March 2021
from $339 per night $650
That's the best nightly rate we could find by $311. Plus, cancel up to 24 hours in advance for a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
Tips
- We found this price for a 1-night stay on October 18.
- Book this travel deal for stays on select nights through March 25, 2021.
- A nightly resort fee of $25 applies.
Features
- This 4-star resort has an Expedia rating of 90% based on 948 reviews.
- includes daily breakfast and parking
