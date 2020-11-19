New
Costco · 56 mins ago
$110 for members $150
free shipping
You'd pay $40 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Non-members will pay an extra 5% surcharge.
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
Features
- One Click Button Folds Cart to Compact Size
- Strong Aluminum Frame
- Adjustable Handle Height
- Built-in Cooler, Umbrella Holder, Rangefinder Holder & More
- 2 large 11.5"x 2.6" rear and one 9.5" x 2.2" front EVA wheels with ball bearings
- 30" wide body
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/19/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
