CaddyTek 3-wheel Golf Cart
$110 for members $150
free shipping

  • Non-members will pay an extra 5% surcharge.
  • In several colors (Silver pictured).
  • One Click Button Folds Cart to Compact Size
  • Strong Aluminum Frame
  • Adjustable Handle Height
  • Built-in Cooler, Umbrella Holder, Rangefinder Holder & More
  • 2 large 11.5"x 2.6" rear and one 9.5" x 2.2" front EVA wheels with ball bearings
  • 30" wide body
  • Expires 11/19/2020
