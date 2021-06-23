Cabernet Sauvignon at Wine.com: Up to 40% off; from $8
New
Wine.com · 1 hr ago
Cabernet Sauvignon at Wine.com
Up to 40% off; from $8
shipping varies

With barbecue season in full swing, it's a great time to sample a big cabernet to pair with steaks on the grill. Shop Now at Wine.com

Tips
  • Pictured is the Century Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 for $8.99.
  • Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
  • Some states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor Wine.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register