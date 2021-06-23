Cabernet Sauvignon at Wine.com: Up to 40% off; from $8

New
Wine.com · 1 hr ago
Up to 40% off; from $8
shipping varies
With barbecue season in full swing, it's a great time to sample a big cabernet to pair with steaks on the grill. Shop Now at Wine.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Century Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 for $8.99.
- Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
- Some states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Barefoot Wine Freebie
up to $9.99 rebate
Fill out the rebate form for up to $9.99 back on any size Barefoot purchase. Shop Now
Tips
- Payment by Venmo, PayPal, or e-Check in 7-14 days.
- Open only to legal residents of AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, KS, KY, MA, MN, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI, and WY who are 21 or older.
- You'll need to upload a picture of your receipt.
Groupon · 1 mo ago
Rockridge Reserve 2018 Red Blend Wine Sampler 6-Pack
$45 $90
free shipping
That's a 50% savings and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- For legal reasons, this item cannot be shipped to select states. See site for details.
Features
- 750ml per bottle
- from California
- sweet
- strong flavors of cherry, plum, and strawberry
Home Depot · 4 hrs ago
Glitzhome 47" Industrial Wine Cabinet w/ Sliding Doors
$272 $368
free shipping
That's $17 under our May mention and beats Overstock.com's price by $11, although other retailers charge at least $300. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- measures 15.8" x 47.2" x 32.3"
- 3 storage compartments with 2 sliding doors
- 3 shelves in center compartment & 2 shelves in side compartments
- Model: 2008600006
Sign In or Register