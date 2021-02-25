New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Cabeau Premium Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
$8.49 $30
$1 shipping

You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere for this, after shipping. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • washable cover
  • adjustable support clasp
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear That Daily Deal
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register