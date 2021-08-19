Cabeau Evolution Vented Memory Foam Neck Pillow 2-Pack for $24
Meh · 44 mins ago
Cabeau Evolution Vented Memory Foam Neck Pillow 2-Pack
$24 $44
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for this quantity by $20. Buy Now at Meh

  • Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
  • In several colors (Red pictured).
  • washable pillow cover
  • carry bag
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 8/20/2021
