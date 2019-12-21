Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Cabbage Patch Kids Cuties Beau Fox
$6 $10
It's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Search "Cabbage Patch Kids Cuties" to find others for the same price.
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
  • 9" tall
  • baby powder scent
  • individually named and numbered
  • Popularity: 4/5
