Today only, Meh offers the Cabana Stripe 30" x 60" Beach Towel 4-Pack in Blue or Pink for $24 plus $5 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Cozyarray via eBay offers the 100% Egyptian Cotton Bath and Hand Towel 6-Piece Set in White for $15.99 with free shipping. That's around $9 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Lagu Sand Repelling Beach Towel in several colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN10" cuts the price to $22.50. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cotton Washcloth Collection Multi-Packs from $3.97 as listed below. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's up to $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
