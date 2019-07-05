New
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
$10 $27
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the CVS Health 96-Count Nighttime Sleep-Aid 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $41 less than you'd pay for this quantity at CVS. (It's $3 less than you'd pay for one 48-pack.) Buy Now
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 54 mins ago
Conor Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Insoles with Arch Support
$6 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
ConorDirect via Amazon offers the Conor Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Insoles with Arch Support for $19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "065CONOR" to drop the price to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dual-layer cushioning
- EVA foam and PU material construction
- deep cradle heel
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer
$36 $40
free shipping
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hylaea Gel Seat Cushion Pad
$22 $44
free shipping
Hylaea Direct via Amazon offers the Hylaea Gel Seat Cushion Pad in Black for $43.98. Coupon code "OZLH54PL" cuts that to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $22 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 18" x 18"
- made of elastic silicone gel
- non-slip
- Model: HLSC-801B
Amazon · 3 days ago
Venustas Posture Corrector Brace
$7 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Venustas via Amazon offer its Venustas Posture Corrector Brace for $49.99. Coupon code "U54UW6KC" cuts that to $6.60. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $43 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in August. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes regular & XL
- adjustable
- breathable neoprene
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon-Brand Everyday Essentials
Up to 30% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues
$3 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues for $2.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered at this price now and will be shipped when available.
Features
- can be used on glasses, computer screens, iPads, cell phones, and other glass surfaces
- anti-fog and scratch-resistant
- use with lens cleaning solution is recommended
- Model: S462
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon to cut that price to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as one of the lowest prices we've seen for an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush, and the best price today by $14. Buy Now
Features
- includes replacement brush
- automatic timer
- Model: 6905585978
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 17 hrs ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$104 $169
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Tips
- This is for the tool only, no battery is included.
Features
- 8.8 lbs.
- low kick back 12" Oregon Bar and Chain
- tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
- Model: DCCS620B
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack
$11 $48
free shipping w/ Prime
A possible price mistake, Amazon offers Prime members the B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack for $11.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $36. (Some stores charge around $5 per canister.) Buy Now
Features
- busts loose rusted or frozen parts caused by rust and corrosion
- Model: 16-PB
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Holikme 6-Piece Drill Brush Attachment Set
$9 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Amazon offers the Holikme 6-Piece Drill Brush Attachment Set in Yellow for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. (For further comparison, it's a buck less than our May mention of a similar set with only three attachments.) Buy Now
Features
- 3 power scrubber brushes
- 2 scouring brushes
- 4" backer
Amazon · 2 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
