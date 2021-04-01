The Disque Foundation in conjunction with Save a Life by NHCPS Initiative offer this course to help fulfill their missions to empower life savers around the world. It's a savings of $60. Shop Now
- Note: This is not AHA accredited so acceptance by employer varies, but it's free and a great way to pick up some basic (and potentially life-saving) skills.
- CME credits available
- CPR practice test
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds.
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
- digital download
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon.
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Stuck inside? Change your view on Zoom, at least, with a variety of backgrounds.
- Pictured is a Sea Home in Havana, Cuba.
- digital download
Spring training is well underway, so throw out the first pitch and head to Centerfield!
- Pictured is the Wrigley Field Zoom MLB background.
- digital download
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost).
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule.
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Avoid fighting the tourist crowds and see all the works of the masters up close and personal in this free viewing. Plus, for the first time ever, their entire collection is available to view due to a web design and collection database overhaul. That's a whopping 480,000 pieces for your viewing pleasure.
- Pictured is Hyacinthe Collin de Vermont (1693-1761) by Alexander Roslin.
- For virtual tours, click here.
- tour the entirety of the Louvre's galleries
Like it or not, the taxman cometh. But the IRS is helping people file taxes for free.
- The Internal Revenue Service will not file your taxes. This service lists companies that will file for free.
- Browse all offers or use the filters to narrow your results.
- Criteria for determining eligibility includes Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) and qualification for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), among other things.
