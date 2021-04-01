New
CPR, First Aid, and AED Course and Certification
The Disque Foundation in conjunction with Save a Life by NHCPS Initiative offer this course to help fulfill their missions to empower life savers around the world. It's a savings of $60. Shop Now

  • Note: This is not AHA accredited so acceptance by employer varies, but it's free and a great way to pick up some basic (and potentially life-saving) skills.
  • CME credits available
  • CPR practice test
