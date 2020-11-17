New
CPO Outlets · 38 mins ago
CPO Outlet Black Friday Refurb Tool Sale
up to 60% off

Save on refurbished tools from Craftsman, Skilsaw, DeWalt, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at CPO Outlets

Tips
  • Pictured is the Refurbished Craftsman 20V Variable Speed Lithium-Ion 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver Kit for $49.99 (low for a refurb by $10).
  • See individual product pages for specific warranty information.
  • A 120-day CPO money-back guarantee also applies.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware CPO Outlets
Refurbished Black Friday Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register