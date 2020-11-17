New
CPO Outlets · 38 mins ago
up to 60% off
Save on refurbished tools from Craftsman, Skilsaw, DeWalt, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at CPO Outlets
- Pictured is the Refurbished Craftsman 20V Variable Speed Lithium-Ion 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver Kit for $49.99 (low for a refurb by $10).
- See individual product pages for specific warranty information.
- A 120-day CPO money-back guarantee also applies.
Published 38 min ago
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 wk ago
Harbor Freight Tools Black Friday Deals Now
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Home Depot · 3 hrs ago
Gorilla 3-Step Compact Steel Step Stool
$10 $30
pickup at Home Depot
That's $11 below the best price we could find for a similar ladder.
Update: Stock is now very limited and varies by zip code. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 225-lb. capacity rating
- Nonslip steps and feet
- Model: GLS-3CS
Lowe's · 5 days ago
DeWalt, Craftsman, & Bosch Power Tools at Lowe's
Buy 1, get 1 free
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Power and Hand Tools Special Buys at Home Depot
over 700 items on sale
free shipping w/ $45
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
CPO Outlets · 4 hrs ago
Refurb Skilsaw 15A Electric 7.25" Circular Saw
$40 $58
free shipping w/ $99
It's $19 less than you'd pay at other CPO storefronts. Buy Now at CPO Outlets
- Shipping adds $7.99 or orders over $99 bag free shipping.
- 24-tooth carbide blade
- precise cuts up to 51°
- Model: SPT67WE-01-RT
