Canopus Group · 28 mins ago
$119 $149
free shipping
Canopus Group offers the COVID-19 Saliva At Home Test Collection Kit for $149. Coupon code "COVIDHOMETESTDN" cuts it to $119. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Canopus Group
Features
- Simple and no need for invasive swabs.
- No need for in-person site visits.
- Valid for travel and complies with business testing requirements.
- FDA Authorized under EUA.
- Test is processed at a CLIA certified lab and results are delivered the next day.
Details
Comments
4 days ago
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
free sample
Spring is just around the corner bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
Tips
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
Features
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Sennheiser Set 840 S Wireless Stereo TV Listening System
$79 $300
free shipping
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Ray-Ban · 1 mo ago
Ray-Ban Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save big on Ray-Ban sunglasses and other eyewear. Click the red "Promo" tab to access a variety of deals to find a pair to suit your needs. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
Tips
- Up to 50% off sunglasses.
- Up to 50% off eyeglasses.
- $30 off polarized sunglasses.
- 40% off prescription sunglasses with frame purchase.
1 wk ago
La Roche-Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Anti-Aging Serum
free w/ short questionnaire
free shipping
Fill out a short questionnaire to get a free sample. Shop Now
Features
- paraben-free
- non-comedogenic/ oil-free
