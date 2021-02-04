New
Canopus Group · 28 mins ago
COVID-19 Saliva At Home Test Collection Kit
$119 $149
free shipping

Canopus Group offers the COVID-19 Saliva At Home Test Collection Kit for $149. Coupon code "COVIDHOMETESTDN" cuts it to $119. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Canopus Group

Features
  • Simple and no need for invasive swabs.
  • No need for in-person site visits.
  • Valid for travel and complies with business testing requirements.
  • FDA Authorized under EUA.
  • Test is processed at a CLIA certified lab and results are delivered the next day.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "COVIDHOMETESTDN"
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Health Canopus Group
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register