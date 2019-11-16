Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
CLX AMD Ryzen 9 12-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 11GB GPU
$2,099 $2,900
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $651. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.8GHz 12-core processor
  • 32GB RAM; 480GB SSD & 3TB hard drive
  • GeForce RTX 2080Ti 11GB graphics card
  • 3 chassis fans
  • keyboard & mouse
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: TGMSETRTH9610BR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Walmart Private Label Brands
AMD Gaming Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register