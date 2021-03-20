sponsored
CIT Bank · 1 hr ago
Earn up to 0.25% APY
At CIT Bank, open a CIT Bank eChecking Account and earn up to 0.25% APY.
Features
- To earn 0.25% APY, maintain a balance of $25,000 or more. Balances under $25,000 will earn 0.10% APY. A minimum deposit of $100 is required to open an account.
- Use any ATM with an eChecking debit card without paying any CIT fees and receive up to $30 per month to offset other bank’s ATM charges.
- Make online payments from eChecking with Zelle, Bill Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay.
- No opening or monthly fees. Review CIT’s Schedule of Fees for fees on certain activities like overdraft items and wire transfers.
- Easy account management through the mobile app, including depositing checks and transferring funds.
Interested in a savings account too? Open a CIT Bank Savings Connect account and you can earn up to 50% APY when you link your eChecking account. (eChecking monthly deposits of $200 or more are required to earn 0.50 APY with Savings Connect. See terms.)
