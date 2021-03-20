Features

To earn 0.25% APY, maintain a balance of $25,000 or more. Balances under $25,000 will earn 0.10% APY. A minimum deposit of $100 is required to open an account.

Use any ATM with an eChecking debit card without paying any CIT fees and receive up to $30 per month to offset other bank’s ATM charges.

Make online payments from eChecking with Zelle, Bill Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay.

No opening or monthly fees. Review CIT’s Schedule of Fees for fees on certain activities like overdraft items and wire transfers.

Easy account management through the mobile app, including depositing checks and transferring funds.

Interested in a savings account too? Open a CIT Bank Savings Connect account and you can earn up to 50% APY when you link your eChecking account. (eChecking monthly deposits of $200 or more are required to earn 0.50 APY with Savings Connect. See terms.)