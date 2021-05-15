CIT Bank Savings Connect + eChecking: Earn up to 0.50% APY & up to 0.25% APY
New
CIT Bank · 1 hr ago
CIT Bank Savings Connect + eChecking
Earn up to 0.50% APY & up to 0.25% APY

At CIT Bank, bundle your checking and savings and earn up to 0.50% APY with a Savings Connect account and up to 0.25% APY with a CIT Bank eChecking account.

Features
  • Earn up to 0.50% APY with Savings Connect
    • Earn 0.50% APY (0.499% interest rate) by making a qualifying deposit of $200 or more into a linked eChecking account each month.
    • Earn 0.40% APY (0.399% interest rate) if a minimum qualifying deposit of $200 is not deposited each month into the linked eChecking or if the eChecking account is closed.
    • For either tier above, you’ll earn an interest rate of 0.499% for the first month as a special introductory rate.
  • Earn up to 0.25% APY with eChecking.
    • Balance less than $25,000: 0.10% APY, 10% interest rate
    • Balance of $25,000 or more: 0.25% APY, 0.25% interest rate
  • A minimum deposit of $100 is required to open each of the Savings Connect and eChecking accounts ($200 total).
↑ less
Advertiser Disclosure
Learn More
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Financial Services CIT Bank
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register