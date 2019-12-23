Open Offer in New Tab
CIT Bank Savings Builder Savings Account
Up to $300 Cash Bonus

At CIT Bank, apply for a CIT Bank Savings Builder High Yield Savings Account and earn up to a $300 cash bonus plus up to 1.85% APY.

Features
  • $300 cash bonus when you deposit $50,000 or more within 15 days
  • $150 cash bonus when you deposit $25,000 or more within 15 days
  • To receive the bonus, the minimum balance required must be maintained for 90 days (or 30 days for existing account holders who enroll in the offer).
  • To keep earning the highest interest rate, deposit a $100 or more single deposit per month, or for high balance savers maintain a balance of $25,000 or more.
  • A minimum deposit of $100 is required to open an account.
CIT Bank
