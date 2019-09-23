Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
At CIT Bank, apply for a CIT Bank Savings Builder High Yield Savings Account and earn up to 2.20% APY. (A minimum deposit of $100 required to open an account.) In order to keep earning the highest interest rate, deposit a $100 or more single deposit per month, or for high balance savers maintain a balance of $25,000 or more.