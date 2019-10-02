New
CIT Bank
CIT Bank Savings Builder Savings Account
Up to 2.10% APY

At CIT Bank, apply for a CIT Bank Savings Builder High Yield Savings Account and earn up to 2.10% APY. (A minimum deposit of $100 required to open an account.) In order to keep earning the highest interest rate, deposit a $100 or more single deposit per month, or for high balance savers maintain a balance of $25,000 or more.

  Published 1 hr ago
