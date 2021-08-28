CIT Bank Savings Builder Savings Account: Earn interest more than 6x the national average
CIT Bank · 1 hr ago
CIT Bank Savings Builder Savings Account
At CIT Bank, apply for a CIT Bank Savings Builder Savings Account and earn up to 0.40% APY. That's more than 6X the national average.*

Features
  • To keep earning the highest interest rate, deposit a $100 or more single deposit per month, or for high balance savers maintain a balance of $25,000 or more.
  • A minimum deposit of $100 is required to open an account.

*As of 8/16/2021, the national average APY for a savings account is 0.06%, according to FDIC statistics.

