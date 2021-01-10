sponsored
New
CIT Bank · 39 mins ago
Earn interest at 9x the national average
At CIT Bank, apply for a CIT Bank Savings Builder Savings Account and earn up to 0.45% APY. That's 9X the national average.*
Features
- To keep earning the highest interest rate, deposit a $100 or more single deposit per month, or for high balance savers maintain a balance of $25,000 or more.
- A minimum deposit of $100 is required to open an account.
*As of 1/4/2021, the national average APY for a savings account is 0.05%, according to FDIC statistics.
Details
Comments
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Sign In or Register