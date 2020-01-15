Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 37 mins ago
CHI Keratin Mist Leave-In Strengthening Treatment 12-oz. Bottle
$7 $15
pickup at Walmart

That's $6 under what you'd pay at Groupon. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • made in the USA
  • not tested on animals
  • purports to even porosity of hair shaft, give strength and protection, and make hair more manageable
