Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
CEP 30A Portable Power Box
$240 $260
curbside pickup

That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for curbside store pickup to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • eight 15 Amp, 125 Volt GFCI receptacles
  • provides open neutral & reverse phasing protection
  • ground-fault circuit interrupter
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
