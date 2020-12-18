New
Returning subscribers can get a full month for free by using coupon code "HOLIDAY". Both Limited Commercials or Commercial Free plans are eligible, for a savings of at least $6. Shop Now at CBS All Access

  • To use the coupon, sign in to your account, and select the option to resubscribe/continue your plan. When you get to the payment option step, enter code "HOLIDAY". (You'll still need to enter payment info for future recurring months, which you can cancel later.)
  • Returning subscribers only.
  • Includes access to CBS, MTVS, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and more
  • Expires 12/25/2020
